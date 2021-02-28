Golden Globes 2021: A complete list of nominees

The 78th Golden Globes kick off tonight without its usual glitz and glam.

There are no sparkling stars walking down the red carpet and no on-stage speeches. But Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be virtually hosting from different states, in New York’s Rainbow Room and Beverly Hills respectively. The show starts at 8 p.m. on NBC. You can also watch at Hulu, Youtube, Roku, and AT&T TV.

Here is a look at the nominees (and eventually, the winners) this Sunday night.