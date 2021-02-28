Tips on this tax season

A. There is no extension this year. If you can’t make the April 15 deadline, you must request an extension. Keep in mind that even when you are granted an extension on filing your tax return, the IRS considers your taxes due on April 15 and advises you to estimate and pay the amount you expect to owe to avoid possible interest and penalties.

Q. Last year the IRS extended the tax-filing deadline for all taxpayers from April 15 to July 15 due to the pandemic. Is it doing the same this year?

The Internal Revenue Service began accepting and processing 2020 tax returns electronically on Feb. 12. Some people ― eager for a refund ― may have already filed, but most of us have yet to take on this annual chore. Here are some basics about who must file, how to file, and when to file.

Q. Who is obliged to file a federal return?

A. Anyone who received income over a certain amount in 2020, including US citizens (residing in the United States or abroad) and lawful permanent residents (green card holders). If you earned more than $12,400 ― $24,800 for a married couple filing jointly ― you are required to submit a federal tax return. Those are the standard deduction amounts.

Q. Do people under age 18 need to file?

A. The same standard deductions apply to them ― income over those amounts requires a tax return. Even so, teens who earned less than the standard deduction may want to file a tax return in order to get a refund of any taxes withheld from their paychecks.

Q. Can I still claim my child as a dependent if they file a tax return?

A. Yes, as long as they do not provide more than half of their own support and are under age 19.

Q. Are there special provisions for seniors?

A. Yes, you are allowed to earn a little more without being required to file a tax return if you were 65 or older by the end of 2020. For a single taxpayer, you could earn up to $14,050 without filing; as a married couple filing jointly, the limit is $27,400.

But as with teenagers, it could make sense for seniors to file anyway if they had federal taxes withheld.

Q. Is my Social Security benefit taxable?

A. Yes, up to 50 percent of your benefit is taxable if your income is between $25,000 and $34,000 for an individual, or $32,000 and $44,000 for a couple filing jointly; and up to 85 percent of your benefit is taxable if your income is more than $34,000 (individual) or $44,000 (couple).

Q. Can I file a paper tax return?

A. Technically, yes. But the IRS really doesn’t want you to do that. On its website, the agency says that “due to staffing issues, processing paper tax returns could take several weeks longer. Taxpayers and tax professionals are encouraged to file electronically.” Fewer than 10 percent of taxpayers now file by paper.

Q. Do I have to pay to file electronically?

A. For those with an adjusted gross income of $72,000 or less, no. The IRS provides free online tax preparation and filing options in partnership with online tax preparation companies that develop and deliver this service at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. For more information, go to this site: https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

Q. Are there other options for getting no-cost assistance with filing taxes?

A. Here are two longstanding programs that offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE). In general, they assist people who make $57,000 or less; people with disabilities; and limited English-speaking taxpayers. Go to this site: https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/

Q. What’s the best option for tax preparation?

A. It depends on how complicated your tax return is likely to be. If you are self-employed or own a business or rental property, consider hiring a CPA, tax attorney, or an enrolled agent (licensed by the IRS).

For those expecting to file a fairly simple tax return, consider using a tax preparation software, such as TurboTax or H&R Block.

Q. What about state income taxes?

A. The state last year extended its filing deadline due to the coronavirus outbreak, but not this year. Like its federal counterpart, the state allows paper and electronic filing. The state exempts Social Security benefits and income from public pension funds from its income tax. You don’t have file a state return on earnings of of less than $8,000 (per individual).

























