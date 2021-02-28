47-year-old man shot in Worcester

A 47-year-old man was shot in Worcester on Sunday afternoon, police said in a statement.
The shooting took place at an address on Piedmont Street around 2:20 p.m., police said. The man was treated by first responders and later taken by an ambulance to a hospital.
Further information about the incident was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting can send an anonymous text to Worcester police at 274637 or send an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to police detectives at 508-799-8651.
