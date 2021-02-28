Brockton man arrested in Mattapan on gun and drug charges

A 38-year-old Brockton man was arrested early Sunday morning after Boston police stopped his vehicle and found a loaded gun and marijuana inside, police said.
Billy Alexander faces charges that include unlawful possession of both a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug, Boston police said in a statement.
According to police, officers stopped Alexander’s vehicle because he was traveling at an excessively high speed. Officers approached the vehicle and saw a fixed-blade hunting knife on the front passenger seat that Alexander allegedly began reaching for.
Police pulled Alexander out of his vehicle and pat-frisked him for additional weapons on his person, finding none, the statement said.
While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded Ruger LCP .380 pistol with four rounds in the magazine hidden inside a fanny pack, police said. They also found a plastic bag containing marijuana and one digital scale, according to the statement.
Alexander is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.
