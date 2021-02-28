Dedham police search for missing woman considered endangered

Dedham police are searching for a missing 31-year-old woman who they believe may be endangered, officials said Sunday.
Brittany Stivaletta, who also goes by “Brit,” was last seen Tuesday along Massachusetts Avenue in Boston, Dedham police said in a missing person poster posted online.
Stivaletta is described as having dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 120 lbs.
Anyone with information about Stivaletta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dedham police at 781-751-9300.
