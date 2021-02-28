Man arrested for open warrants after spitting at MBTA employee

A 46-year-old man was arrested for several open warrants after he allegedly spit at an MBTA employee who asked him to pay his fare after he walked through the gate at Ashmont station Friday evening, MBTA Transit Police said.

Carlos Pires, who is homeless, walked through the gate and then stood in front of it to prevent it from closing at about 6:30 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement. The MBTA employee approached Pires and asked him to pay his fare and step away from the gate.

Pires allegedly began shouting profanities and spat at the MBTA employee, who was able to evade the spit, Transit Police said.