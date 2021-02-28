Man arrested for open warrants after spitting at MBTA employee

A 46-year-old man was arrested for several open warrants after he allegedly spit at an MBTA employee who asked him to pay his fare after he walked through the gate at Ashmont station Friday evening, MBTA Transit Police said.
Carlos Pires, who is homeless, walked through the gate and then stood in front of it to prevent it from closing at about 6:30 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement. The MBTA employee approached Pires and asked him to pay his fare and step away from the gate.
Pires allegedly began shouting profanities and spat at the MBTA employee, who was able to evade the spit, Transit Police said.
The employee found a Transit Police officer who approached Pires and discovered he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, police said. One warrant was issued by the central division of Boston Municipal Court for two counts of threats to commit a crime, assault, and assault and battery on an ambulance personnel, according to the statement.
The other warrants were issued by various divisions of the municipal court for malicious destruction of property, open and gross lewdness, assault and battery, and trespassing on railroad tracks, Transit Police said.
Pires was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking.
