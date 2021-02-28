Police investigating allegations of assault by Fitchburg homeless shelter director

Police in Fitchburg are investigating allegations that the director of a homeless shelter has sexually and physically assaulted guests, according to officials.
The investigation was opened last month after a Jan. 12 meeting of the Fitchburg Human Rights Commission in which advocates raised concerns about Kevin MacLean’s alleged abuse of guests, according to Fitchburg police Captain Harry Hess.
“An investigation was commenced at that time. As it does remain an open investigation there is no other information available at this time,” Hess wrote in an e-mail.
MacLean was placed on administrative leave Friday, according to public radio stations GBH and WBUR.
Advocates attending the Jan. 12 meeting said multiple people who have stayed at Our Father’s House claim they were assaulted by MacLean, according to GBH.
Our Father’s House Executive Director Judith Nest-Pasierb said in a statement that MacLean was placed on leave “pending the outcome of our investigation into serious allegations of misconduct while working as Our Father’s House Shelter’s director of homelessness,” according to the radio stations.
Contact information for MacLean could not be found Saturday night. Phone messages and e-mails left with Our Father’s House seeking comment were not immediately returned.
