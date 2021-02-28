Police investigating allegations of assault by Fitchburg homeless shelter director

Police in Fitchburg are investigating allegations that the director of a homeless shelter has sexually and physically assaulted guests, according to officials.

The investigation was opened last month after a Jan. 12 meeting of the Fitchburg Human Rights Commission in which advocates raised concerns about Kevin MacLean’s alleged abuse of guests, according to Fitchburg police Captain Harry Hess.

“An investigation was commenced at that time. As it does remain an open investigation there is no other information available at this time,” Hess wrote in an e-mail.