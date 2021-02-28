Raimondo expected to be confirmed as Commerce secretary on Tuesday

The Senate is scheduled to vote some time after 5:30 p.m. Monday to end debate on Raimondo’s nomination, Reed said. Support from a simple majority of senators would set up a final vote on her confirmation on Tuesday.

“Governor Raimondo will soon be Secretary Raimondo,” Reed said in a statement. “I am thrilled she will soon be serving Rhode Island and the nation in this new capacity, and I look forward to addressing her as ‘Madame Secretary.’”

PROVIDENCE — The US Senate is expected to vote to confirm Governor Gina M. Raimondo as President Joe Biden’s secretary of commerce on Tuesday, US Senator Jack Reed said Sunday.

On Feb. 3, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted 21 to 3 to recommend that Raimondo’s nomination be considered by the full Senate. On Feb. 4, Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, placed a hold on the Senate’s vote on her nomination, saying she had not adequately clarified her position on Huawei, the Chinese telecom company.

But Reed predicted that Raimondo will receive bipartisan support in the Senate and won’t need the vice president’s tie-breaking vote. Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 seats in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote in case of a tie.

“I’ve spoken with colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Reed said. “They know what a thoughtful, dedicated public servant Governor Raimondo is. I am confident she will be approved.”

After being confirmed, Raimondo will resign as governor and be sworn in as a member of Biden’s Cabinet. Lieutenant Governor Daniel J. McKee will then be sworn in as governor to serve the remaining two years of Raimondo’s four-year term.

“I’m looking forward to working with incoming Governor McKee, as I have with every Rhode Island governor,” Reed said. “He’s already demonstrated a commitment to combating COVID-19, and I am laser-focused on delivering more federal dollars to Rhode Island to protect families and serve as a catalyst for strong, sustainable economic growth.”

The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill early Saturday. And Reed, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he is working to deliver additional state and local aid to Rhode Island as part of that package.

As head of the Department of Commerce, Raimondo will oversee a nearly $9 billion annual budget and about 47,000 federal employees. The Commerce Department oversees a variety of federal bureaus and agencies, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Economic Development Administration, the Minority Business Development Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

"Once she is confirmed and sworn in later this week," Reed said, "I expect her to get right to work at the Commerce Department supporting job creation, addressing trade challenges, and strengthening America's economy."





















Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.