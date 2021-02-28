Two arrested in thefts, unauthorized entry, lewd exposure at BU

Boston University officials said Saturday that BU police had arrested a second suspect connected to a recent string of theft and unauthorized entries in South Campus residences.
David Zamojski, the university’s director of residence life and assistant dean of students, said in an e-mail to South Campus residents Saturday thata person who was not associated with BU was arrested Friday night after a student gave a tip that they “had observed an individual enter the hall behind a resident as the resident swiped in.”
BU’s spokesman and BUPD’s police chief did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.
According to BU Today, the university’s official news service, another suspect was arrested Tuesday. The first suspect was charged with receiving stolen property and the second was charged with trespassing, the news service reported.
Officials did not release the name of either suspect Saturday.
About a half-dozen incidents have occurred since January on Mountfort Street and Buswell Street in the university’s South Campus area, as well as on Commonwealth Avenue, according to BU Today. The incidents include theft, breaking-and-entering, unauthorized access/”piggybacking” into a building, and an instance of lewd exposure, where a man was seen “exposing himself in a hallway” after he fled a student’s room, the news service reported.
According to BU Today, the man arrested Friday night had two outstanding warrants with Boston police. Boston police said they were unable to comment Saturday night.
