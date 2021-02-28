Two arrested in thefts, unauthorized entry, lewd exposure at BU

Boston University officials said Saturday that BU police had arrested a second suspect connected to a recent string of theft and unauthorized entries in South Campus residences.

David Zamojski, the university’s director of residence life and assistant dean of students, said in an e-mail to South Campus residents Saturday thata person who was not associated with BU was arrested Friday night after a student gave a tip that they “had observed an individual enter the hall behind a resident as the resident swiped in.”

BU’s spokesman and BUPD’s police chief did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.