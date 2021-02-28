Woman hit and killed after getting out of vehicle on I-93 in Medford

A 22-year-old woman was struck and killed by at least one vehicle late Saturday night after getting out of a friend’s vehicle on Interstate 93 in Medford, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Police received a report of a body on the roadway near Exit 32 at about 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers and EMS personnel located the woman and determined she was dead, State Police said in a statement.