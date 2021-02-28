Woman hit and killed after getting out of vehicle on I-93 in Medford

A 22-year-old woman was struck and killed by at least one vehicle late Saturday night after getting out of a friend’s vehicle on Interstate 93 in Medford, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State Police received a report of a body on the roadway near Exit 32 at about 12:01 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers and EMS personnel located the woman and determined she was dead, State Police said in a statement.
The reason the woman exited her friend’s vehicle remains under investigation, the statement said.
State Police were “still trying to ascertain” the description of the vehicle or vehicles that struck her, the statement said.
Advertisement
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.