Worcester police pull woman from burning building

Two Worcester police officers carried an elderly woman out of a burning building early Saturday morning during a fire that resulted in no severe injuries, officials said.
Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a report of a house fire on Chilmark Street and found the residence completely engulfed in flames, according to a statement from police.
Moving toward the rear of the building, officers heard people screaming for help in a hallway that was rapidly filling with smoke, police said. Two men inside the house were struggling to help an older woman down a staircase between the first and second floors, police said.
Advertisement
The officers entered the building and carried the woman down the stairs to safety, according to the statement. Once outside, the woman was treated by paramedics, police said, and was not seriously injured.
Upon their arrival, Worcester firefighters took over the scene.
The officers were congratulated by City Manager Edward Augustus and Police Chief Steven Sargent.
“We are all sworn to serve and protect, and in this case it meant putting their lives on the line to save a woman’s life,” said Sargent. “Without their selfless commitment ... the outcome may have been tragic.”
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.