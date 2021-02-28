Worcester police pull woman from burning building

Two Worcester police officers carried an elderly woman out of a burning building early Saturday morning during a fire that resulted in no severe injuries, officials said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a report of a house fire on Chilmark Street and found the residence completely engulfed in flames, according to a statement from police.

Moving toward the rear of the building, officers heard people screaming for help in a hallway that was rapidly filling with smoke, police said. Two men inside the house were struggling to help an older woman down a staircase between the first and second floors, police said.