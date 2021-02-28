Maine representative was one of two Democrats to vote against coronavirus aid package

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A congressman from Maine who cast one of two Democratic votes against the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill said the proposal contained too much unnecessary spending.

Representative Jared Golden, who represents Maine’s vast, mostly rural and politically mixed 2nd Congressional District, said he “won’t support trillions more in funding that is poorly targeted or in many cases not necessary at this moment in time.” The proposal, which had strong support from Democratic President Joe Biden, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday.

The only other Democrat to vote against the proposal was Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon. The proposal passed along party lines by a fairly thin margin.