Coronavirus resources

Mass. reports 65,284 new COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated February 28, 2021, 1 hour ago
Vaccine recipients received a pin at the CIC Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center Mass Vaccination Site in Boston on Friday.
Vaccine recipients received a pin at the CIC Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center Mass Vaccination Site in Boston on Friday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 65,284 to 1,736,477, state officials reported Sunday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Saturday, when 48,640 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.7 percent of the 2,049,130 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,205,219 first shots and 531,258 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,700 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

