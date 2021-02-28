fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

School officials’ rush to accuse 6-year-old boy is a shameful injustice

Updated February 28, 2021, 47 minutes ago

Re “A boy, 6, accused of sexual misconduct?” (Page A1, Feb. 21): Anyone who would accuse a 6-year-old of sexual assault has something seriously wrong with them. Officials in the Somerville Public Schools certainly should have had a course in child development and/or child psychology and should know that young children are still curious about their bodies. I think reporting the incident in question to the police is criminal in itself. The school officials in Somerville should look into themselves. Shame on them.

Eleanor Koplovsky

Hingham

