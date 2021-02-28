Taiwan calls on free world to stand firm against China’s bully tactics

We appreciated Jeff Jacoby’s Feb. 21 column “Biden needs to do better by Taiwan.” Taiwan, home to more than 23.5 million people, is a full-fledged democracy that has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China. We refuse to accept China’s “One China” principle and its failed “one country, two systems” approach, something clearly rejected by Hong Kong residents, too.

By continuing to block Taiwan’s international participation and even forbidding the United Nations from allowing Taiwan passport holders to enter guided tours of the UN complex, China once again has shown the world its ruthlessness and blatant disregard for human rights and welfare.