Taiwan calls on free world to stand firm against China’s bully tactics

We appreciated Jeff Jacoby’s Feb. 21 column “Biden needs to do better by Taiwan.” Taiwan, home to more than 23.5 million people, is a full-fledged democracy that has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China. We refuse to accept China’s “One China” principle and its failed “one country, two systems” approach, something clearly rejected by Hong Kong residents, too.
By continuing to block Taiwan’s international participation and even forbidding the United Nations from allowing Taiwan passport holders to enter guided tours of the UN complex, China once again has shown the world its ruthlessness and blatant disregard for human rights and welfare.
Advertisement
The rock-solid commitment to Taiwan by successive US administrations, as outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, has contributed to Taiwan’s continued security and prosperity. Taiwan is committed to working closely with the United States and like-minded countries to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
We call on the free world to join together and stand firm against China’s authoritarianism, ambition, and bully tactics, so that our shared democratic way of life can be safeguarded and human dignity preserved. After all, Taiwan is both a friend and force for good in the world.
Jonathan Sun
Director-General
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston