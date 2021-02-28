Charlie Coyle scores twice, Bruins defeat Rangers and leave ugly loss behind

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bruins, who suffered an embarrassing 6-2 loss at MSG on Friday night, and had won only one of their previous five games.

Goals by Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy banked a three-goal lead in the first two periods and Tuukka Rask turned away 20 of 21 shots, leading the Bruins to an as easy-breezy 4-1 win over the Rangers at the famous midtown arena.

The Bruins turned Sunday’s matinee at Madison Square Garden vs. the Rangers into a walk in Central Park.

Rask improved his record to 8-3-1 and lost his bid for 51st career shutout when Colin Blackwell walked into a wide-open slot and snapped a bullet wrister under the crossbar with 9:13 remaining in regulation.

Blackwell, who signed with the Rangers as a free agent last summer, played for Harvard for four seasons (Class of 2016) and played parts of two seasons with the Predators prior to signing as an unrestricted free agent with the Blueshirts.

Charlie Coyle scored an empty-net goal at 18:05 with a shot nearly two-thirds the length of the ice. The Rangers were skating 6-4, their goalie pulled during a power play for a two-man advantage.

Coyle also connected for the go-ahead goal at 6:41 remaining the first, followed by Frederic with the 2-0 lead with 1:46 to go before the first intermission.

McAvoy, who grew up in nearby Long Beach, New York, as a Ranger fan, drove in a long-range one-time slapper to make it 3-0 with 10:20 gone in the third.

The Bruins, now 12-5-2, at least temporarily moved back into a first-place tie with the Capitals (26) points the East Division. They have a 3 p.m. matinee against the Devils.

Next up for the Bruins: the Caps come to town for games at the Garden on Wednesday and Friday.

