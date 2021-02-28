Fans got back out to the ballgames in Florida and Arizona on Sunday

The good humor and smiles were easy to find as baseball fans streamed into Sunday afternoon's spring training opener between the Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks. A downward trend in COVID-19 cases throughout most of the country has meant that a limited amount of fans are allowed back in spring training facilities throughout Arizona and Florida.

Brian Delaney checked his ticket, found his seats and then sat down for a minute in the sunshine. It wasn’t a typical late February day in Scottsdale, Ariz. — a little cool, a little breezy — but Delaney didn’t complain a bit.

Advertisement

Aside from the World Series and NL Championship Series held last October at a neutral-site park in Arlington, Texas, Sunday marked the first time fans were allowed at big league baseball games since March 12. At Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the crowd was capped at about 2,200 fans, which is 16 percent of the usual capacity.

All 30 teams are allowing fans at their spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida; the Cubs are welcoming the most fans (3,630 per game) while San Francisco will have the fewest (1,000 per game). The Toronto-Yankees game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., drew 2,637, close to its permitted maximum of 2,800 in a park that holds over 10,000. A little farther south in Bradenton, the Baltimore-Pittsburgh opener crowd of 1,705 was officially listed as a sellout.

“I’m glad we got some of the fans back,” Yankees slugger Luke Voit said.

By now the safety protocols for sports events have become familiar. Fans in Scottsdale are spread out in small pods of two, four, or six people. Masks are worn except when eating and drinking. People sitting on blankets in the grass beyond the outfield wall were given spray-painted squares to stay separate. Cleaning crews are ubiquitous.

Advertisement

But spring baseball appears to have considerable safety advantage over its NBA, NHL and college basketball counterparts: It's played outdoors where studies have shown the virus is less effective at spreading.

“We feel really good about our ability to host spring training in the safest possible way,” Cactus League executive director Bridget Binsbacher said.

Another change easily noticeable: Shortened games. Teams van cut these early exhibitions down to five innings if they want, coming after a season in which the coronavirus forced clubs to alter workouts and play only 60 times.

The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee stopped after six innings in Arizona. The only Florida game to go nine was Washington-St. Louis, and tied 4-all.

Most welcome return for Trey Mancini

Nolan Arenado was in his new Cardinal red, and Mookie Betts back in Dodger blue. World Series MVP Corey Seager drove in the first run for Los Angeles, 22-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. played for the first time since signing his $330 million, 14-year contract, and All-Stars DJ LeMahieu, José Altuve and Joey Votto took swings.

But by far, the most touching scene on Sunday’s return to games involved Baltimore’s Trey Mancini.

After producing 35 home runs and 97 RBIs for the Orioles in 2019, he seemed primed for even bigger things. But after playing just five exhibitions last year, he needed to end his season to have surgery for colon cancer.

When Mancini came up in the first inning against Pittsburgh, he drew a nice round of applause as he approached the batter’s box and waved to the crowd. The cheers kept growing, with pitcher Chad Kuhl stepping off the mound and umpire Will Little cleaning the plate to prolong the salute.

Advertisement

Mancini took off his helmet to acknowledge a standing ovation that included the fans, the Orioles and the Pirates.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I almost teared up a little bit, I’m not going to lie.”

Moments later, the slugging first baseman, who turns 29 in a few weeks, lined a single to center field.

“It’s almost a year to the day when I was last in a game, so it definitely felt like a moment where we came full circle a little bit,” he said. “I thought more about everything that happened today than I have in a long time. I’ve mostly tried to in a lot of ways just move on and not think too much about last year. But today I ran through all the tough days that we had and really tried to appreciate and cherish today.”

Hunter Dozier, Royals come to long-term agreement

Kansas City and third baseman Hunter Dozier have agreed to a $25 million, four-year contract that includes a fifth-year option, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. ESPN.com was first to report the extension, which buys out two years of free agency and includes several escalators and bonuses.

“As I’ve said many times, we want to keep as many of our talented players as we possibly can,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said last week, when the team reported for full-squad workouts. “We’ll always look to do that when the opportunity is right. There is a rhythm to that, there is a timing to all those decisions.”

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Dozier has long been considered a cornerstone of the Royals rebuild, especially after a breakthrough 2019 season in which he hit 26 homers, tied for the American League lead with 10 triples and drove in 84 runs. But he missed the start of last season with COVID-19 and wound up hitting just .228 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 44 games.

Still, the Royals believe Dozier will revert to form, and he is looking forward to a consistent spot in the everyday lineup. He has regularly moved between first base, third base and right field the past few years, but the signing of longtime Cleveland first baseman Carlos Santana coupled with the trade for Andrew Benintendi means Dozier will primarily play third base this season.

“They made some really good moves this offseason. We’re really excited about it,” said Dozier, who was not in the starting lineup for the Royals’ spring training opener against Texas on Sunday. “I think we have high expectations every season, [but] looking at this roster, you can’t help but get excited and start thinking about winning a championship.”

Vi Ripken, famed family’s matriarch, dies day before her 83rd birthday

Violet “Vi” Ripken, widow of former Orioles manager Cal Ripken Sr. and mother to major leaguers Cal Ripken Jr. and Billy Ripken, died on Friday, according to her family. She would have turned 83 on Saturday. Ripken Jr.’s son, Ryan Ripken, a pro since 2014 yet to play above Double A, struck out in a lone at-bat for Baltimore on Sunday . . . Arenado was hitless in two trips to the plate during St. Louis’s 4-4 tie with Washington, striking out with two runners on in the first inning and flying out to center in the third . . . Myles Straw, expected to take over in center field after Houston mainstay George Springer signed with Toronto in the offseason, had a pair of singles from the leadoff spot in two trips during Houston’s 6-1, 7-inning loss to Miami.