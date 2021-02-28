Molly Seidel, Cambridge resident and Olympian, wins Atlanta Half Marathon

“It was really cool to be back here a year later under different conditions, but it’s always special to return to the place that it happened,” Siedel told the Globe.

Almost one year to the day that Molly Seidel crossed the finish line at the 2020 Atlanta Marathon in second place to qualify for the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics, the 26-year-old Cambridge resident on Sunday won the Atlanta Half Marathon at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a personal record of 1:08.29. The conditions this year (temperature in the mid-30s, almost 100 percent humidity) were different than a year ago, but Seidel was happy to win again in Atlanta.

Seidel, a former NCAA cross country and track and field star at Notre Dame, burst onto the marathon scene with her surprising finish last March 1 in the 2020 Olympic Marathon trials, her first-ever marathon. She was an NCAA champion in cross country, the 3,000-meter and 5,000-meter indoor races, and the 10,000-meter outdoor race, but never competed in a marathon until last year. The COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns less than two weeks later postponed the Olympics to July of this year, but since then, Seidel has been training intermittently in Flagstaff, Arizona, moved from the Fenway neighborhood to Cambridge, and ran the London Marathon last October, where she was the second-fastest American woman (sixth place, 2:25.13).

Siedel said Atlanta was either the fourth or fifth half marathon she’s run. She said much of the course layout, which featured the last three miles within the speedway’s infield, was similar to what the flat Olympic Marathon course will like in Sapporo, Japan.

“The humidity [today] was actually pretty good prep for it because it will be much hotter but similar humidity,” she said.

Seidel will begin a more regimented training program approximately 12-15 weeks before she travels to Tokyo for the Olympics.