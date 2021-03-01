‘American Horror Story’ begins two weeks of shooting in Provincetown

According to Provincetown director of tourism Anthony Fuccillo, filming is scheduled to wrap on March 12.

Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s series, which is filming under the code name “Pilgrim,” was originally supposed to be shot in Provincetown last spring but was rescheduled because of the coronavirus.

After numerous delays, the FX anthology series “American Horror Story” kicked off production in Provincetown on Monday.

In a filming agreement reviewed by the Globe, there are 19 locations planned for use in the production, including Pilgrim Monument, Winthrop Street Cemetery, Mews Restaurant, and Racing Beach, with multiple shoots set to take place on Commercial Street.

“We think it’s great exposure for the town,” Fuccillo said. “It’s good for the film industry to have a town like ours to utilize. It will bring additional business for the town, and is good for economic development, especially this time of year.”

Murphy and series co-creator Brad Falchuk, a Newton native, frequently reuse actors in various seasons of “AHS,” and season 10 will be no different.

Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, and Finn Wittrock are all confirmed to be returning for season 10. Cast members new to the show this season include Macaulay Culkin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Spencer Novich.

Primary production for the show is based in Los Angeles, and with only two weeks of shooting taking place in Provincetown, there’s no guarantee that all of the show’s large cast will film scenes in Massachusetts.

Wittrock, a Lenox native, was spotted filming in Provincetown Monday morning. Rabe is already in Massachusetts, filming George Clooney’s new movie “The Tender Bar.”

While “AHS” is completely fictional, the series has a history of alluding to real-life horror stories with its characters and plot lines. As a result, fans have speculated that the location of Provincetown means that Murphy may draw on some of the Cape’s more infamous crimes, including The Lady of the Dunes — the unsolved mystery of a woman who washed ashore on Race Point Beach in 1974 — and Provincetown serial killer Tony Costa, who dismembered multiple women on the Cape in the late 1960s.

Season 10 of “American Horror Story” is expected to debut on FX sometime in 2022.