Norman Lear, an Emerson College alumnus, accepts Golden Globes award for long career in TV

Speaking from what appeared to be his home and sitting in an easy chair, Lear praised the woman for whom the award is named.

The 98-year-old still-working television legend, creator of “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “One Day at a Time, is the third winner of the award that honors “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

Norman Lear accepted the Carol Burnett Award on Sunday at the Golden Globes for his storied career in television, saying he “could not feel more blessed.”

“I am convinced that laughter adds time to one’s life, and nobody has made me laugh harder, nobody I owe more time to, than Carol Burnett,” Lear said.

He went on to pay tribute to “a lifetime of partners, performers, associations and creative talents for which I am eternally grateful.”

The Carol Burnett Award is given annually to honor someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.” It’s the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which will be handed to Jane Fonda during the awards ceremony.

Several celebrities lauded Lear for his impact on the industry before he accepted the award.

Comedian Wanda Skyes said “[Lear] made even the ugly stuff about all of us pretty damn funny.” And actress Marisa Tomei told Lear, “from all of us in television and beyond, you are our north star.”

Lear was a member of Emerson College’s Class of 1944, which he left to serve in World War II.

Diti Kohli contributed to this report.