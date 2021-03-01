‘The Real World’ returns to N.Y. for a reunion

Children, there was a time before “reality TV’ took over TV. The genre really got rolling — decades after PBS’s “An American Family” — when MTV’s “The Real World” began, in May 1992, as something of an experiment. Seven young people were stuffed into a loft in SoHo, filmed all the time, and then edited down into a nonfiction soap opera of sorts.

It was a bit interesting, at first, to see how the strangers behaved, thrown together under a microscope. Issues of diversity and sexuality emerged in what seemed like relatively natural ways. But the show quickly became a self-conscious mixture of attention-grabbing, partying, auditioning for other TV gigs, and acting out pre-planned character arcs. As with the more obviously fake likes of “The Bachelor” and the “Real Housewives” shows, which came in the wake of “The Real World,” the producers began to aggressively craft narratives, stage situations, and edit out truths. The title “the real world” — never exactly an accurate title, since the young ‘uns were housed in lavish places — became fully ironic.