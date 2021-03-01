At this Golden Globes, glitches and mea culpas

I suppose the glitch gave the night a bit of live energy, but it was irritating, too, until Kaluuya could finally be heard. Mistakes on live TV can be fun, when a famous person is in the bathroom when he or she wins an award, say, or a drunk actor says too much; but tech issues? Not as much fun, as anyone who has had their own Zoom problems knows too well. Soon after Kaluuya, Catherine O’Hara’s acceptance was interrupted by some painfully tinny noise that sounded like yet another glitch — until it seemed that her husband, Bo Welch, was teasing her, trying to play her off the stage. Alas, the bad tech once again spoiled the moment.

Tina Fey asked the question at the end of the Golden Globes monologue she shared with Amy Poehler, and the question hung in the air, a joke that was not entirely a joke. A moment later, as best supporting actor in a film winner Daniel Kaluuya began to accept his award with no audio, the answer to Fey’s questions seemed to be yes, an email would have been far preferable.

Fey and Poehler, on different coasts but framed as if on the same stage, delivered their one-liners with their usual warmth, even if the goofs on the likes of Big Red Carpet (like Big Pharma) and “The Prom” were forgettable. Interestingly, the pair continued to have their rare chemistry despite being far apart, it’s that durable. Unfortunately, the producers flashed to the Zoom feed of the subject of many of their jokes — we saw Nicole Kidman having to laugh at a joke about her wig and coats in “The Undoing,” for example. It just seemed clunky, rather than good-spirited.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been criticized for having no Black members. A trio of officers came to the stage to address the issue. “We recognize we have our own work to do,” one said, which felt obligatory. We’re glad they recognize it, I guess. They did not address other criticisms of the organization, which has been accused of forming transactional relationships with studios. Perhaps they don’t recognize it.

Watching Golden Globes pre-shows on TV, where hosts are talking to (and over) celebrities via TV screens, in the middle of a full year of everyone watching eons of TV shows and movies on their TV, when they’re not Zooming — it’s a lot, frankly. It’s screen-undation. Without the red carpet excess and energy that makes even the dumbest of awkward chitchat watchable, the pre-shows were a bust this year, a collection of lo-def, glamorless, static promos. All the hosts on NBC and E! fought to re-create the frothy superficiality of the old normal, but it was a losing battle.

In its pre-show, NBC gave us one-on-one Zoom chats between Elle Fanning and Jane Levy, and then Julia Garner and Shira Haas, in an effort to add some variety to the night. The bits were unsatisfying, as the actresses promised to be besties and praised each other to the skies, but it was just so much more remote-ness. A few stars, including Laverne Cox and Amanda Seyfried, stood for their Zooms dressed up, in full fashionista mode, which was a valuable. At least we could see they weren’t in PJs from the waist down.

