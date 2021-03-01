HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan taking time off to recover from injuries in snowmobile accident

HubSpot board members met with the company’s management on Sunday to discuss their options, and decided at that time to delegate Halligan’s daily responsibilities to Rangan, a HubSpot spokeswoman said. Rangan is based in San Francisco.

The Cambridge-based marketing software firm disclosed the accident in a brief statement on Monday morning that coincided with a lyrical report of the accident from Halligan on Twitter. The firm said Halligan is expected to make a full recovery. HubSpot chief customer officer Yamini Rangan will take over day-to-day responsibilities until he returns. She joined HubSpot just over a year ago, from Dropbox.

HubSpot chief executive Brian Halligan is taking time away from the company to recover from injuries that he sustained in a snowmobile accident last week.

On Twitter, Halligan stated: “Last week, I had a bad snowmobile crash/ 20 bones, they were smashed/I’m going to take some time off to heal/@YaminiRangan has the HubSpot wheel/In my absence, the team will mash.”

In the more traditional statement issued by the company, Halligan said he has full confidence in Rangan, cofounder Dharmesh Shah, and the management team while he is out of commission, focusing on his recovery.

The accident took place not long after JD Sherman, Halligan’s top lieutenant, left the company. Sherman joined New York-based password management firm Dashlane as its CEO on Feb. 1. He had been president and chief operating officer at HubSpot since 2012.

HubSpot’s stock was little changed on Monday after the accident was disclosed. The company enjoyed the strongest stock performance of any publicly traded software business in Massachusetts last year, as more clients pursued digital avenues to promote themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm’s total revenue cleared $883 million for the year, up 31 percent, and its headcount rose 25 percent, to 4,225 employees.

