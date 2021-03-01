Here are what the stars wore on the virtual Golden Globes red carpet

These are just a few memorable looks:

Hollywood starlets normally bring out their sparkliest outfits for the annual awards show and its afterparties. Even though the awards bonanza is being held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with nominees scattered across the world, some actors, directors, and producers brought their A-game fashion-wise.

Turns out, Golden Globes fashion is alive and well behind the screen.

Elle Fanning in custom Gucci. Gareth Gatrell

Elle Fanning, nominated for “The Great,” stunned in a sleek bun and a green-blue custom Gucci gown embroidered with crystal brooches. Her sparkling earrings are from Leighton Jewels.





Leslie Odom Jr. logged onto the awards pre-show from Los Angeles in a bright green turtleneck. Leslie Odom Jr.

“One Night in Miami” star Leslie Odom Jr. tuned into the virtual Globes pre-show from his Los Angeles home in a dusty pink and brown suit. The ‘fit is completed with a bright green turtleneck, layered under a crisp, white button up.

Margot Robbie on the red carpet in Chanel Golden Globes

Actress and “Promising Young Woman” producer Margot Robbie showed up in Chanel. Her black-and-white floral print dress was cinched at the waist with a sparkling Chanel logo belt. White gold, 18-karat jewels dripped from her ears and fingers. And who could ever say no to a long-leg slit?





Amanda Seyfried in a pink off-the-shoulder gown and classic Hollywood waves Amanda Seyfried

Every year, someone has to take the cake in old Hollywood waves. This time around, it’s Amanda Seyfried from “Mank.” The best actress nominee donned an Oscar de la Renta gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline made of bold, pink-ish flowers.





Gillian Anderson in Dior Instagram

Nominated for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown,” Gillian Anderson posted herself in Dior on Instagram. The glimpse of the gown online is several shades of green. Anderson’s hair is adequately poofed on top, though not as tall as it is in the show.





Laverne Cox during the virtual pre-awards show Twitter

Enter the queen of glam. This evening, Laverne Cox said sparkle. The award-winning actress and producer went full glam in a long, red dress with a deep neckline. Fans of Twitter were so glad Cox brought the heat.

Jared Leto in a khaki blazer from his home Twitter

You can always trust Jared Leto to raise the stakes. The actor, who is up to win for his performance in “The Little Things,” sported a thick mustache and khaki blazer with a neutral flower by the left lapel. (In his pre-show interview, Leto also told the audience that his bookshelf is from Ikea, in case you were wondering.)





Cynthia Erivo in Valentino courture Twitter

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo “came” to the Golden Globes in Valentino couture: a structured neon green dress with a mock neckline. It’s styled with light brown gloves. As for us, we’re green with envy.

