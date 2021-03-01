Tickets on sale for Opera North’s open-air Summerfest 2021

Live opera performances will once again grace the outdoor stage in Cornish, N.H., this year when Opera North presents three diverse productions at Summerfest 2021, July 16 through Aug. 1.

All shows are performed at Blow-Me-Down Farm — the historic farm that is part of the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Park — in an open-sided tent, against the dramatic backdrop of Mount Ascutney and the winding Connecticut River.

Tickets are now on sale for “Havana Nights!,” a family-friendly mashup of song and circus, blending Latin rhythms with favorites from Puccini, Bizet, and Lecuona; “Extraordinary Women,” a fusion of baroque operatic heroines in selections from operas by Purcell, Handel, Monteverdi, and Gluck; and “La Boheme,” Puccini’s heartbreaking story of love and loss.