‘We have our own work to do’: Golden Globes’ Hollywood Foreign Press Association makes statement on its lack of diversity

In the midst of the 78th Golden Globes, three journalists from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association acknowledged the group’s lack of diversity and promised to forge “a more inclusive future.”

A Los Angeles Times investigation recently found that the group, which doles out the Golden Globes, does not have any Black people among its 87 members.

“Tonight while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize that we have our own work to do,” German member Helen Hoehn said. “Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”