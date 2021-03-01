‘We have our own work to do’: Golden Globes’ Hollywood Foreign Press Association makes statement on its lack of diversity

In the midst of the 78th Golden Globes, three journalists from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association acknowledged the group’s lack of diversity and promised to forge “a more inclusive future.”
A Los Angeles Times investigation recently found that the group, which doles out the Golden Globes, does not have any Black people among its 87 members.
“Tonight while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize that we have our own work to do,” German member Helen Hoehn said. “Just like in film and television, Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”
The absence of HFPA Black members drew widespread attention — and criticism — on social media. This year’s Globes picks did not include any of this year’s Black-led awards contenders, such as “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “One Night in Miami,” in nominations for the group’s best picture award.
“We must also ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table, and we’re going to make that happen,” Meher Tatna, a member from India, said.
“That means creating an environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception. Thank you, and we look forward to a more inclusive future,” HFPA president Ali Sar said.
