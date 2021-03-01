Another Sandwich home collapses weeks after winter storm

A beachfront home in Sandwich collapsed on Thursday, nearly a month after a number of homes in the coastal community were torn down because of damage sustained during a winter storm that swept through the state.

Fire officials in Sandwich said nobody was injured in the collapse at 100 Salt Marsh Road, where the home split into two halves, one end falling down onto the beach.

“The collapse was not a surprise as the house was undermined by the storm a few weeks ago and it was on our watchlist,” Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke said in an email.