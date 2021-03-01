Baker pledges state will target hard-hit communities with vaccines

“And as supply increases, the site will eventually have the ability to do about 500 shots a day,” Baker said, adding that officials have launched a “targeted initiative” to bring the vaccine to 20 of the hardest hit communities around the state.

Baker made the comments during a briefing at the Morningstar Baptist Church in Mattapan, which he said has so far administered over 1,000 vaccines.

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that the state is working to ensure communities of color and seniors in vulnerable areas have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The goal is to invest in community-based initiatives and support local residents and to work with local leaders to help get the word out, break down barriers, and encourage people to come get vaccinated in their community,” he continued.

Baker said that to date, about 2 million vaccine doses have been shipped to Massachusetts, including about 1.7 million that have been administered, for a rate of 85 percent. He said the state also has vaccinated about 90 percent of its long-term care residents and roughly 70 percent of staff in such facilities, plus about 68 percent of residents aged 75 and older.

The governor said about 1.2 million people have received their first dose in Massachusetts, and roughly 550,000 have received their second dose.

“What we have found here [at Morningstar] is a wonderful partnership” between Boston Medical Center and the church’s community health clinic, said Bishop John M. Borders III, senior pastor of the church, adding that “we are not just concerned for the spirit of people, we’re also concerned about the healing and health of people’s bodies. ... You can trust this church. You can trust these institutions, and you can trust this vaccination. People are doing well here” after receiving it.

Baker’s decision to loosen some limits on restaurants and other businesses starting Monday drew criticism from public health experts who fear that allowing more people to gather in shared space could upend the state’s progress against COVID-19 and lead to a new surge in cases.

“I’d say, ‘Charlie, you’re making a big mistake,’” said Dr. Robert Horsburgh, a Boston University professor of epidemiology. “Opening up these restaurants is going to prolong the epidemic, and increase the number of Massachusetts residents that die.”

According to the CDC’s website, Massachusetts has reported 51 cases of the UK variants and two cases of the South African strain as of Sunday.

On Sunday, the state reported 52 new deaths and 1,428 new cases of COVID-19. The latest data released by the Department of Public Health tallied the total number of cases in the state at more than 550,000. The coronavirus death toll in Massachusetts was 15,796 Sunday.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 65,284 to 1,736,477, state officials reported Sunday.

There are exceptions to the reopening — and Boston is one of those communities. Walsh is delaying moves such as allowing live music in restaurants and permitting indoor performance venues to open until March 22.

The timing of the state reopening coincides with efforts by Baker to bring K-12 students back into their school buildings for in-person learning. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, at the same time, supports an increase in the number of kindergarten to third grade students attending in-person classes in the city’s schools, which starts today.

Somerville will remain in a limited Phase 3, Step 1 stage of the reopening until at least March 15, according to a statement.

