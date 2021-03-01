Boston police arrest boys, 15 and 17, on weapons charges

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Sunday night in Mattapan on weapons charges after police found loaded guns during a search near the scene of a reported shots fired incident, police said.

The two juveniles, both of Cambridge, were arrested after being found walking quickly away from 35 Meadowbank Ave., where the shots were allegedly fired, with their hands concealed, according to a statement posted Monday on the the Boston Police department’s website. Officers stopped the juveniles and frisked them “for officer safety,” police said.

As a result of the frisking, police recovered a loaded 9mm Poly 80 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Deringer pistol, police said. The handgun was found in a shoulder holster from the 15-year-old while the pistol was found in the 17-year-old’s right pants pocket.