Boston police arrest boys, 15 and 17, on weapons charges

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Sunday night in Mattapan on weapons charges after police found loaded guns during a search near the scene of a reported shots fired incident, police said.
The two juveniles, both of Cambridge, were arrested after being found walking quickly away from 35 Meadowbank Ave., where the shots were allegedly fired, with their hands concealed, according to a statement posted Monday on the the Boston Police department’s website. Officers stopped the juveniles and frisked them “for officer safety,” police said.
As a result of the frisking, police recovered a loaded 9mm Poly 80 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Deringer pistol, police said. The handgun was found in a shoulder holster from the 15-year-old while the pistol was found in the 17-year-old’s right pants pocket.
Both juveniles were arrested at the scene without incident, police said. A spent shell casing was also found inside the 15-year-old’s jacket pocket.
Police did not locate any victims or property damage as a result of the fired shots.
The two juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court Monday, police said. They are charged with delinquent to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.