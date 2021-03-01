A closer look: How chronic absentee rates among Boston students break down by grade, race, and more

Sign up to receive a newsletter for The Great Divide, an investigative series that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. And please reach out to us at thegreatdivide@globe.com with story ideas and tips.

Chronic absenteeism rates in Boston have risen sharply over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, with the most extreme increases occurring among students who are Black, Latino, English learners, or have a disability.

Across all students, the chronic absenteeism rate rose from 21 percent to 26 percent from the 2019-20 school year to 2020-21, according to new data from Boston Public Schools. At least 2,900 high school juniors and seniors were chronically absent from September through December — a rise of nearly 500 from pre-pandemic times.