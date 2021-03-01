The Dark Lord returns

My son, his wife, and their dog, a lovable mountain cur named Ruby, spent last week with us, part of the family bubble that remains as necessary as it is getting old, a year into the pandemic.

Those films hold up as a marvel of storytelling and special effects that capture J.K. Rowling’s vivid imagination. But watching them again, years after having watched them in theaters with my kids when they were just, um, kids, it was striking how dark and violent they are.

After you get past the first couple, they’re not really children’s movies.

The other thing noteworthy is how the arc of the story mirrors the current state of the Republican Party. That fact came into view, in all its mad glory, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, which ended Sunday with an appearance by Voldemort, the Dark Lord himself, He Who Shall Not Be Named.

You would think a guy who was impeached twice and presided over the loss of the White House and both houses of Congress might be abashed and viewed by party loyalists as damaged goods.

You would be wrong. The Dark Lord, even in exile, has a vice-like grip on cultists who would follow him anywhere.

The Dark Lord took the stage, all but declaring he would regain power, relishing the opportunity to attack his enemies, calling them out by name, the seven apostates in the Senate who dared to vote to convict him for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. The Dark Lord more or less promised, “We’ll deal with them later.”

The Dark Lord doubled down on the big dark lie, that the election had been stolen from him, despite all the evidence to the contrary, and there were thousands of sycophants willing to cheer him on. You could almost smell the pungent odor of bear spray, the cologne of the most loyal.

The pall of dead Capitol Police officers meant nothing to him. That hundreds of his most fervent supporters now face prison or ruin for following him, that some had vowed to kill his loyal second-in-command, meant nothing, either. For the Dark Lord, loyalty is a one-way street, and he will cast aside the loyal and the servile without a moment’s hesitation.

It took Harry Potter eight, very long movies before he finally vanquished the Dark Lord.

How long will it take Republicans?

It appears a large segment is resistant to ditching the Dark Lord and remaking the party in the image of consensus-building politicians like Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Phil Scott of Vermont, and Larry Hogan of Maryland, all of whom manage to be popular Republican governors in heavily Democratic states.

Even though the Dark Lord likely cost Republicans control of the Senate through the previously unthinkable loss of both seats in Georgia, there remains a deep reservoir of loyalty to him. He won’t go away, and he is near impossible to ignore.

E.J. Dionne, the estimable columnist for the Washington Post, grew up in Fall River and lived in Adams House as a student at Harvard. Recently, he gave a virtual presentation for the Adams House Senior Common Room, during which I asked him, how do we move on, how do we ignore the Dark Lord when he remains such a potent force within the Republican Party?

Dionne agreed it is impossible to ignore the Dark Lord, though he believes the loss of one of his greatest powers, a magic wand called Twitter, has muted his most efficient communication method. Dionne suggested a conscious effort to deny the Dark Lord the thing he craves most, attention, unless that attention is truly warranted.

In my business, that’s a big ask. But it is doable. It’s a worthy goal.

One last observation from watching all those Harry Potter movies: If they ever make a film about Marjorie Taylor Greene, the unhinged congresswoman from Georgia, Helena Bonham Carter, who played the mad witch Bellatrix Lestrange, would be perfect.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.