Dorchester woman arrested after police find loaded gun in purse

A 29-year-old Dorchester woman was arrested on gun charges early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near 34 Stanley St. in Dorchester around 7:30 a.m. and found the suspect, Ashley Celester, who appeared “angered and distressed,” police said in a statement.
Celester “violently” resisted when officers began to pat-frisk her, police said. After restraining her, officers found a loaded .22 caliber revolver with a defaced serial number inside a purse she was carrying, police said. Celester was then arrested without incident.
Celester was charged with unlawful possession of a gun, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a gun with an obliterated serial number, and resisting arrest, according to the statement. Police later discovered that Celester was wanted on three outstanding warrants for charges including unarmed robbery, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and shoplifting.
Advertisement
She will be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.