Dorchester woman arrested after police find loaded gun in purse

A 29-year-old Dorchester woman was arrested on gun charges early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun near 34 Stanley St. in Dorchester around 7:30 a.m. and found the suspect, Ashley Celester, who appeared “angered and distressed,” police said in a statement.

Celester “violently” resisted when officers began to pat-frisk her, police said. After restraining her, officers found a loaded .22 caliber revolver with a defaced serial number inside a purse she was carrying, police said. Celester was then arrested without incident.