Dorchester Youth Collaborative closes after 40 years; offered services to teens

“Sadly, after forty years of serving youth and families the board of directors of the Dorchester Youth Collaborative voted to close the agency permanently,” Folgert said in a statement. “For a year it has been extremely difficult, often impossible for us to operate our programs safely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not closing due to a lack of funding, health, or personnel issues. We are closing due to the pandemic.”

Emmett Folgert, the longtime executive director of DYC, said the decision was made by the agency’s board of directors.

The Dorchester Youth Collaborative, a well-known neighborhood center in Fields Corner that offered services to at-risk teenagers for 40 years, has closed due to the pandemic.

DYC was founded in 1981 and offered an array of services for local at-risk youth, including tutoring, basketball leagues, performing arts programs, and job opportunities.

Folgert, 70, said it has been a “privilege and an honor” to work with local youth over the years and that he will continue to advocate on their behalf.

“We are doing our best to help them find support and opportunities from other community agencies,” he said in the statement. “While the agency will close, as individuals we will continue to advocate for youth from under resourced communities. We will try to find ways to help create the opportunities they deserve when safety allows.”

Folgert said it’s been “terrible” not to be able to provide DYC’s usual programs to children and teenagers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been more than hard,” Folgert said in a telephone interview Monday. “It’s emotionally excruciating not being able to provide these services when they need them the most. Its terrible. It’s not what should be happening.”

Folgert said he was saddened that DYC was closing.

“It is sad,” he said. “People should be sad.”

Although he is unemployed at the moment, Folgert said he has no plans to retire. He is hoping to find space to provide services to youth from 5 to 9 p.m., to give kids something to do during those hours and keep them off the streets and out of trouble.

“It won’t be DYC, but we’ll provide services,” he said.

























