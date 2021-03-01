fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Endangered’ Dedham woman last seen in Boston, police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated March 1, 2021, 49 minutes ago

Dedham police are looking for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on Feb. 23, police said.

Police said in a tweet that Brittany Stivaletta is “considered endangered.”

She is described as having dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet one inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police did not detail why Stivaletta was considered “endangered.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dedham police at 781-751-9300.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

