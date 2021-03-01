‘Endangered’ Dedham woman last seen in Boston, police say

Dedham police are looking for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on Feb. 23, police said.
Police said in a tweet that Brittany Stivaletta is “considered endangered.”
She is described as having dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet one inch tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
Missing person alert: Please see the attached missing person bulletin. Ms. Stivaletta is considered endangered. Please contact us at 781 326-1212 with any information which may help locate Ms. Stivaletta. pic.twitter.com/2QpZd8qnHz— Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) February 28, 2021
Police did not detail why Stivaletta was considered “endangered.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dedham police at 781-751-9300.
