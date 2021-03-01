Boston firefighter injured battling three-alarm fire in Roxbury

A Boston firefighter was taken to a hospital after being hit by falling bricks while battling flames and heavy winds at a three-alarm fire in a Roxbury apartment building on Monday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., crews were called to 48 Edgewood St. and found smoke and flames showing through the building’s roof, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were taking on the building from the outside using deck guns and hoses to prevent it from spreading to the neighboring buildings.