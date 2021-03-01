fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston firefighter injured battling three-alarm fire in Roxbury

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated March 1, 2021, 1 hour ago

A Boston firefighter was taken to a hospital after being hit by falling bricks while battling flames and heavy winds at a three-alarm fire in a Roxbury apartment building on Monday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., crews were called to 48 Edgewood St. and found smoke and flames showing through the building’s roof, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were taking on the building from the outside using deck guns and hoses to prevent it from spreading to the neighboring buildings.

Around 5:20 p.m., the department tweeted that the three-story building’s roof had caved in.

The injured firefighter was hit by falling debris from a chimney. The firefighter and a resident were taken to a hospital by Boston Emergency Medical Services, according to Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

The fire displaced six families, including six adults and four children, Dempsey said.

By 6 p.m., the heavy fire was knocked down, but crews were chasing hot spots, the department said.


