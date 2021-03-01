Wellesley man killed in mountain bike crash in Willowdale State Forest in Ipswich

A 46-year-old Wellesley man died in a mountain bike accident in Willowdale State Forest in Ipwsich on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
The crash happened just before 1 p.m. about a mile into the woods off Linebrook Road, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
A friend who had been biking with the victim found the man unresponsive on the trail and called 911, the DA’s office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The man, who was not identified, was wearing proper equipment, Ipswich police said in a statement.
State Police and Environmental Police responded to the incident along with the Ipswich Fire and Police departments. Officials do not suspect foul play.
