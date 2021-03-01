Massachusetts State Lottery increases net profit projection from $940 million to $985 million

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced Monday that it was increasing its net profit projection for the 2021 fiscal year from $940 million to $985 million.

Lottery officials said the higher projection was the result of “strong performance through the first seven months of the fiscal year,” which began on July 1, according to a press release. The net profit will be returned to the state and distributed as unrestricted local aid to the 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, the release said.

“Even as we have continued to be impacted by the pandemic, the Lottery team has exceeded expectations while adapting operations to keep people safe,” State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the State Lottery Commission, said in the press release. “We recognize, especially now, how important lottery resources are to the 351 cities and towns and will continue to meet our mission of helping communities all over the state.”