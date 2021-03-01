Meteorological spring has arrived — but it will feel like winter for much of this week

Meteorological spring commences March 1 and unlike astronomical spring, which relies on the position of the sun, meteorological seasons are determined by temperature. For the next three months and even after summer begins June 1, we will continue to see average temperatures steadily increasing. Spring, no matter which one you choose to celebrate, brings with it the most dramatic changes in the landscape as the massive greening arrives.

There wasn’t a lot of sunshine over the weekend, but temperatures were fairly typical for this time of the year, and those of you with snow cover in your backyard saw a little more of it diminish.

Difference between meteorological and astronomical seasons. National Weather Service

After some overnight rain Sunday, Monday will be the mildest day of the next week. I do expect sunshine to take over for the second half of Monday after any morning showers, and winds will become quite brisk. Temperatures will peak between 45 and 50 in the middle of the day and start falling back in the afternoon to the 30s by the time the sun sets.

Highs will be mild on Monday, reaching close to 50 degrees before falling later in the day. NOAA

A blast of Arctic air will bring mid-winter cold later Monday night and Tuesday.

Across southern New England, temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Tuesday morning and stay in the 20s for the afternoon. When you add in the wind it will feel below zero for most of the day. There is a wind advisory posted as well for Tuesday. Basically, plan on it feeling like mid-January.

Wind chill readings will be below zero Tuesday morning. WeatherBell

This rather unusual shot of cold air doesn’t have longevity. By Wednesday, temperatures will be back into the 40s. The remainder of the week actually gets cold again, but not as cold as the Arctic chill for Tuesday.

Wednesday will be mild once again before cold air comes back to conclude the week. NOAA

Temperatures will trend lower for Friday and the weekend, averaging five to 10 degrees below seasonal averages.

There’s also going to be a little storm system developing well south of New England over the weekend. Presently, this doesn’t seem to be a player in our forecast, but if the weather is going to change it would be because this particular system comes closer and ends up bringing us some snow or rain.

