Newburyport teen arrested for breaking into Fenway Park

Seamus Webster was arrested after officers responded to 4 David Ortiz Way about 1:40 a.m. for a report of a trespasser, police said.

A 19-year-old Newburyport man is facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into Fenway Park early Saturday morning, a Boston police spokesman said Sunday.

Webster will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering during the nighttime, police said.

Saturday’s alleged break-in came nearly two weeks after a TikTok video surfaced that showed two men inside the stadium walking on the snow-covered ball field in the early hours of Feb. 7. The men fled when they were confronted by Fenway Park security, officials said.

