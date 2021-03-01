Police believe man seen with rifle in Salem was carrying BB gun

A man seen with what appeared to be a rifle behind a Walmart in Salem on Sunday morning is believed to have been carrying a BB gun, police said.
Officers responded to the Walmart at 450 Highland Ave. at about 10:50 a.m. for a report of a man with a rifle who had run into the woods behind the building, police said in a statement.
Police saw that a backhoe loader parked in the rear of the lot that had its windows shattered. Police said they found evidence that an air rifle was used to break the windows with BBs.
Police said no people were threatened during the incident, but the man with the weapon has not been located.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Division at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.
