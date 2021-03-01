Police believe man seen with rifle in Salem was carrying BB gun

A man seen with what appeared to be a rifle behind a Walmart in Salem on Sunday morning is believed to have been carrying a BB gun, police said.

Officers responded to the Walmart at 450 Highland Ave. at about 10:50 a.m. for a report of a man with a rifle who had run into the woods behind the building, police said in a statement.

Police saw that a backhoe loader parked in the rear of the lot that had its windows shattered. Police said they found evidence that an air rifle was used to break the windows with BBs.