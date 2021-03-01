When the pandemic hit and the Dorchester Youth Collaborative closed, everything changed for Diamani Nova

This story is by Diamani Nova, a 14-year-old freshman at Muriel S. Snowden International School at Copley, as told to Globe reporter Meghan E. Irons.

Everything changed

I have been going to the Dorchester Youth Collaborative since I was in the sixth grade three years ago. Back then, I’d grab my backpack after track practice, walk a few blocks, and take the Red Line to the program, which is located on the second floor of a brick building in Fields Corner.

That was before the pandemic shut the program down. For a lot of us teens, the lockdown of our favorite after-school programs was devastating.

DYC was like a second home to me. It was a fun, great place to get my homework done, play on PlayStation 4, and just chill with my friends.

The program offers teens so much, such as a safe city academy, a youth basketball program, a leadership club, and a host of performing arts activities.

For me, DYC was more than just a place to gather. I met some of my best friends there, including kids from my school that I didn’t really know.

I got close to teenagers like Jessy and DeDe, who, like me, are from Dorchester, and Quandell, who is from Mattapan. We became really good friends running track nearby and playing basketball on the Town Field court, near the DYC office.

DYC was also a safe haven. The staff members were always looking out for us. They could tell when something’s bothering us and try their best to get us to talk, even if we didn’t want to. It’s like a big family.

Coach Steve “Nugget” Dosouto is a really funny guy. He was like one of us and would play around and tell jokes. He would also give us pointers on how to play basketball.

Emmett Folgert, who founded DYC 40 years ago, is like a grandfather to me. That’s because he knows my two older brothers, Jose, who is now 24, and Manny, who is 17 and loves to rap. Both went through DYC. Emmett knows my entire family

DYC was forced to close in March when the city shut down. Many other after-school programs that provided a lifeline to school children also closed. Still, Emmett always called me to check in on me and make sure I was OK.

At first, it didn’t really hit me, but it seemed like not much was available to us teens. The basketball hoops near my home were taken down, and the courts were mostly empty. Besides doing school work, I spent most of those days stuck in my room with little to do. It made me mad that I didn’t have much to do after school.

DYC re-opened after the Fourth of July and teamed up with All Dorchester Sports League, an outdoor program. All the activities were in Town Field in Fields Corner and targeted kids ages 8 to 11. I was happy to go back and be a DYC mentor. I helped out with basketball training.

Though the kids couldn’t play because of COVID-19, we taught them drills. They had their own basketball and stood six feet apart on the court. At the sound of a whistle, they would dribble the basketball to one side of the court, while another group dribbled to the other end. It wasn’t a basketball game, but it was a competition. Everyone was cheering.

I also got to play basketball at the Dorchester House nearby. Because of COVID, we don’t play too close together. We run two-on-twos (two players at a time) and “play 50,” with no defense. Neither setup had any physical contact.

But then DYC closed again in December when the COVID cases increased in Boston. This time it really hurts.

Emmet still calls and checks in. He gives us money to go to the movies and makes sure we are holding up. He drops off pizza and checks in when we play at the Dorchester House. But it was hard spending much of the winter at home, fighting off boredom.