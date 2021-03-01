Donald Trump, Melania Trump quietly got vaccine shots as others went public

Former President Donald Trump privately received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine while still in office in January, aides familiar with the matter say, at a time when other public officials took shots on-camera to boost public confidence in the vaccines.

Trump and his wife, Melania, have now received both doses of vaccine, said one of the aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The vaccinations were first reported by the New York Times.

At the time, there were only two authorized vaccines in the U.S. -- one made by Pfizer Inc. and the other by Moderna Inc. -- each of which is administered in two doses. A third, single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was authorized for use on Saturday.