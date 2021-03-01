How to get a vaccine appointment

Supplies are scarce, and it can take persistence over a long period of time to get an appointment. Diana Rastegayeva, founder of the all-volunteer Massachusetts COVID Vaccination Help, suggests these key steps:

1. Make sure you have at hand all the personal information you need before you start. You may have to try to register first to know what you need. The next time, have it all ready so you can sign up quickly.

2. Study the state’s map of vaccination sites and make a plan for where you’re willing to go. Check the websites of the individual vaccine providers to see if they reveal when new appointments are released, so you can search on those days. The state’s mass vaccination sites release new appointments on Thursdays, for example. https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations#find-your-appointment-