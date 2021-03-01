How to get a vaccine appointment

Supplies are scarce, and it can take persistence over a long period of time to get an appointment. Diana Rastegayeva, founder of the all-volunteer Massachusetts COVID Vaccination Help, suggests these key steps:
1. Make sure you have at hand all the personal information you need before you start. You may have to try to register first to know what you need. The next time, have it all ready so you can sign up quickly.
2. Study the state’s map of vaccination sites and make a plan for where you’re willing to go. Check the websites of the individual vaccine providers to see if they reveal when new appointments are released, so you can search on those days. The state’s mass vaccination sites release new appointments on Thursdays, for example. https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations#find-your-appointment-
3. Work at a computer if you can. If you can use multiple screens or multiple browsers, try several sites at once.
4. As you sign up, be sure to read the fine print. Some sites limit eligibility to people from certain ZIP codes or have other restrictions. Make sure you’re eligible so you’re not turned away at the door.
5. When you get your first dose, don’t leave the site without signing up for the second dose — or knowing how you’re going to sign up.
Resources:
The state’s vaccination finder: vaxfinder.mass.gov/
The COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line: Dial 211
More detailed tips from Massachusetts COVID Vaccination Help: macovidvaxhelp.com/resources