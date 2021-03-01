‘Please hear me clearly’: Walensky reiterates concerns about easing restrictions, direction of COVID-19 pandemic in US

Citing the new statistics, Walensky said at the White House’s COVID-19 briefing that she is “really worried” about “reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19.”

Walensky said recent CDC data suggest that declines in the number of cases have leveled off “at a very high number,” with the number of positive cases stalling at over 70,000 cases per day across the country.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday expressed concerns about the direction of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and said she is worried states that are rolling back restrictions threaten to erase the progress they’ve made in reducing key metrics.

Advertisement

“I understand the temptation to do this,” Walensky, formerly the head of infectious diseases at Mass General, said of easing public health measures. “70,000 cases a day seems good compared to where we were just a few months ago. But we cannot be resigned to 70,000 cases a day, 2,000 daily deaths. Please hear me clearly.”

Walensky’s comments come on the day Massachusetts moved to the next step of the state’s reopening plan, a move that eases capacity restrictions at restaurants and allows indoor venues like theaters to increase capacity. Local epidemiologists also expressed concern over the weekend about Governor Charlie Baker’s decision to roll back restrictions.

“Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Not when we are so close,” Walensky said, echoing similar warnings she issued at a briefing last week. “We have the ability to stop a potential fourth surge of cases in this country.”

She urged Americans to “stay strong” and continue wearing masks and engaging in other public health measures that help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

At a briefing Monday from the Morningstar Baptist Church in Mattapan, Baker defended his decision to ease more restrictions, citing a drop in hospitalizations and positive case rates and “the success of the vaccine rollout so far.”

Baker said his team is continuously reviewing the data to guide decisions on reopening, calling it “a constant balancing act,” Baker said. The administration will “make adjustments in other directions if we need to based on what happens,” he said.

Doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which on Saturday received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, are being distributed across the country, and company officials said 3.9 million doses will be sent out over the next two days. Those shipments will are expected to arrive in states and territories as early as Tuesday, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at the briefing.

Zients said the almost 4 million doses are Johnson & Johnson’s entire inventory, and company officials have told the White House that supply will be limited “for the next couple of weeks.”

By the end of March, J&J expects to have delivered 16 million doses, Zients said, with most of the doses arriving in the second half of the month.

In light of the rollout of J&J’s vaccine, which requires one shot, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, reiterated Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments over the weekend that people should not aim to get a specific vaccine out of the three that have been approved.

Advertisement

“I strongly urge everyone in America to get the first vaccine that is available to you when it is your turn,” Nunez-Smith said. “If people want to offer one vaccine over another, they may have to wait. Time is of the essence. Getting vaccinated saves lives.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.