LETTERS

A bit more context on Reagan’s ‘government is the problem’ line

Updated March 1, 2021, 1 hour ago
Jimmy Carter, right, listens as President Ronald Reagan speaks during his first inauguration in Washington on Jan. 20, 1981.
Julia Glendon was spot on in her Feb. 25 letter (“Direct line from Reagan’s antigovernment message to Texas mayor’s you’re-on-your-own rant”), but I would like to point out that what Ronald Reagan actually said (and even many conservatives get it wrong) is, “In this present crisis [emphasis mine], government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

President Reagan had no issue with big government when it suited his purposes, and I would like to think that he would not have hesitated to use those resources in a pandemic, just as President Biden has.

Joel Martin

Franklin

