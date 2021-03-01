A bit more context on Reagan’s ‘government is the problem’ line

Julia Glendon was spot on in her Feb. 25 letter (“Direct line from Reagan’s antigovernment message to Texas mayor’s you’re-on-your-own rant”), but I would like to point out that what Ronald Reagan actually said (and even many conservatives get it wrong) is, “In this present crisis [emphasis mine], government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

President Reagan had no issue with big government when it suited his purposes, and I would like to think that he would not have hesitated to use those resources in a pandemic, just as President Biden has.