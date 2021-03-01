A missed opportunity to hear a variety of faith leaders reflect on Ash Wednesday

I am always thankful when the Globe covers the faith life of people in the area. But I was disappointed by two things about your coverage of Ash Wednesday this year (“Ash Wednesday adapts to pandemic,” Metro, Feb. 18).
First, the article begins, “For Catholics, it’s tradition to receive ashes in the shape of a cross on your forehead on Ash Wednesday.” The article then goes on to cover only Roman Catholic decisions about this year and features two photos of a Roman Catholic priest distributing ashes. In fact, Ash Wednesday is an important part of the church year for Orthodox Christians and many Protestant denominations, including my own. It is not just a Roman Catholic event.
Second, while covering the protocols for safety on Ash Wednesday is important and interesting, much more compelling are the pastoral reasons for trying to even carry out the rite this year. We are surrounded by death on all sides and mourning the loss of more than 500,000 fellow citizens to COVID-19. This year has also seen the death of so many dreams for business owners, evicted renters, people who had planned to go to college but could not, and more. A rite that names so honestly the fact of our mortality and calls us to examine how we are using our days and attending to our relationship with one another and with the holy is more important than ever. I so wish the article had included the voices of many faith leaders reflecting on that.
The Very Rev. Amy McCreath
Dean
Cathedral Church of St. Paul
Boston