A missed opportunity to hear a variety of faith leaders reflect on Ash Wednesday

I am always thankful when the Globe covers the faith life of people in the area. But I was disappointed by two things about your coverage of Ash Wednesday this year (“Ash Wednesday adapts to pandemic,” Metro, Feb. 18).

First, the article begins, “For Catholics, it’s tradition to receive ashes in the shape of a cross on your forehead on Ash Wednesday.” The article then goes on to cover only Roman Catholic decisions about this year and features two photos of a Roman Catholic priest distributing ashes. In fact, Ash Wednesday is an important part of the church year for Orthodox Christians and many Protestant denominations, including my own. It is not just a Roman Catholic event.