In repairing Affordable Care Act, look to gains made in Mass.

Ten years is more than enough time to assess the Affordable Care Act, the landmark health care law that extended coverage to millions of Americans (“It’s time to fix the Affordable Care Act,” Editorial, Feb. 21). Since Massachusetts’ own universal health care law inspired and informed the ACA, it’s worth reflecting on progress here as our leaders in Washington mull improvements to the federal law.
Massachusetts provides more generous premium subsidies than the ACA to individuals and families with low and moderate incomes. Because premium costs are a key barrier to coverage for the uninsured, many credit these more generous subsidies as a critical ingredient to our success at achieving the highest coverage rate (97 percent) in the nation. We also offer more cost-sharing subsidies for doctor and hospital visits, helping to ensure that people can afford to seek care when they need it. Coverage alone does not equate to care, and out-of-pocket costs (deductibles and copayments) can be a barrier.
In contrast to the national landscape, Massachusetts has taken steps to address those affordability challenges. For example, according to our analysis, which looked at data from the Massachusetts Health Connector and the Kaiser Family Foundation, an individual earning $31,000 a year would be expected to pay $2,589 annually toward premiums under the ACA — but only $1,044 in Massachusetts. Out-of-pocket costs are capped at $6,500 under the ACA, as compared with $2,250 here.
Massachusetts has maintained key health reform policies such as the individual mandate, which was nixed in 2019 at the federal level. The mandate requires healthy individuals to purchase coverage, thereby promoting insurance market stability and mitigating premium inflation. Health reform is not achievable if participation by all groups — young and old, healthy and frail — is not required.
When repairing the ACA, it’s worth first revisiting Massachusetts’ health reform blueprints.
Audrey Shelto
President
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation
Boston