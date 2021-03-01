In repairing Affordable Care Act, look to gains made in Mass.

Ten years is more than enough time to assess the Affordable Care Act, the landmark health care law that extended coverage to millions of Americans (“It’s time to fix the Affordable Care Act,” Editorial, Feb. 21). Since Massachusetts’ own universal health care law inspired and informed the ACA, it’s worth reflecting on progress here as our leaders in Washington mull improvements to the federal law.

Massachusetts provides more generous premium subsidies than the ACA to individuals and families with low and moderate incomes. Because premium costs are a key barrier to coverage for the uninsured, many credit these more generous subsidies as a critical ingredient to our success at achieving the highest coverage rate (97 percent) in the nation. We also offer more cost-sharing subsidies for doctor and hospital visits, helping to ensure that people can afford to seek care when they need it. Coverage alone does not equate to care, and out-of-pocket costs (deductibles and copayments) can be a barrier.