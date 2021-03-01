fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

They’re in the 65+ group, and they’d like to give their spot to educators

Updated March 1, 2021, 1 hour ago
Sara Sequeria, a registered nurse, carried a tray of needles prepared with doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 25 at a vaccination site at the Lowell Senior Center being staffed largely by Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.
Sara Sequeria, a registered nurse, carried a tray of needles prepared with doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 25 at a vaccination site at the Lowell Senior Center being staffed largely by Medical Reserve Corps volunteers.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

My spouse and I fall into the age 65-74 group and are eligible for the vaccine in Massachusetts.

We would gladly have given up our place in line to day-care providers and pre-K-12 teachers and staff so that our seven grandchildren can safely get back to in-person classes and their parents can get back to work.

We are anxiously waiting for our shots so that our lives can return to some kind of normalcy, but that selfish desire does not advance the common good.

We want to encourage the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to modify Phase 2 eligibility to move early education and K-12 workers ahead of individuals 65 and over.

Advertisement

John S. Buttrick

Maynard

Boston Globe video