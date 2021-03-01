They’re in the 65+ group, and they’d like to give their spot to educators

My spouse and I fall into the age 65-74 group and are eligible for the vaccine in Massachusetts.

We would gladly have given up our place in line to day-care providers and pre-K-12 teachers and staff so that our seven grandchildren can safely get back to in-person classes and their parents can get back to work.

We are anxiously waiting for our shots so that our lives can return to some kind of normalcy, but that selfish desire does not advance the common good.