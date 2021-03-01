Sports Museum accepting entries for the 2021 Will McDonough writing contest

Entries are being accepted for the 17th Will McDonough writing contest, named in honor of the legendary Boston Globe sportswriter and managed by The Sports Museum at TD Garden.

Students in Grades 4 through 12 are invited to write an essay on sports, or choose from one of four topics: great moments in sports; game-changers; good or bad sportsmanship; or sports in society. Entry deadline is April 7. Full guidelines, entry forms, and an online submission portal are on The Sports Museum’s website.

Editors from the Globe sports department choose the winning entries.