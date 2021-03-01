Sports Museum accepting entries for the 2021 Will McDonough writing contest

Entries are being accepted for the 17th Will McDonough writing contest, named in honor of the legendary Boston Globe sportswriter and managed by The Sports Museum at TD Garden.
Students in Grades 4 through 12 are invited to write an essay on sports, or choose from one of four topics: great moments in sports; game-changers; good or bad sportsmanship; or sports in society. Entry deadline is April 7. Full guidelines, entry forms, and an online submission portal are on The Sports Museum’s website.
Editors from the Globe sports department choose the winning entries.
McDonough was a sportswriter at the Globe for 41 years, covering everything from high schools to Boston’s pro teams, before retiring in 2001. He died in 2003 at age 67.
Winning essays will be featured in the Will McDonough Exhibit at The Sports Museum, and first-place winners will receive a $100 gift card to the Boston ProShop, a 2021 Will McDonough Writing Contest t-shirt, and be invited to participate in a virtual award ceremony with Globe writers and editors, members of the McDonough family, and other special guests.
Winners will be announced April 23.