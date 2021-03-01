J.J. Watt agrees to two-year deal with Arizona Cardinals

Watt broke his own news when he tweeted a picture of himself working out, wearing a shirt with the Cardinals’ logo, along with the caption: “source: me.”

Watt, 31, has spent his entire 10-year career with the Houston Texans, but asked the organization for his release after the team endured a tumultuous offseason following a 4-12 finish in 2020. He is a three-time Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (2012, 2014-15) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Houston selected Watt with the 11th pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and AP First-Team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), Watt played in 128 games in his 10 seasons with the Texans. He set franchise records in sacks (101.0), tackles for loss (172), quarterback hits (281) and forced fumbles (25) to go along with 531 total tackles, 61 passes defensed and 16 fumble recoveries.

